New Starbucks Drink….Yeah, Another One.

May 2, 2017 6:06 AM By Tony Tecate
Filed Under: mermaid frappucinno, Starbucks

We survived the Unicorn Frappuccino.  Then we found out people were also ordering something called the Dragon Frappuccino.

But now we can mark off another new square in “Starbucks mythical creature bingo” . . . for the Mermaid Frappuccino.

It’s not an official item, but it’s one of those secret menu drinks where you’ll probably have to tell the barista all of the ingredients.  And it includes a vanilla bean base, frozen blueberries, and green coconut matcha sauce swirled in the cup.

The result is a purple-and-green swirled drink that, I’m sure, tastes okay but looks lovely on social media.

