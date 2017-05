Naked Chicken is returning to Taco Bell, and this time it's more naked than ever. https://t.co/8nEI0Gktnn — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) May 2, 2017

According to USA Today these Naked Chicken Chips are making their debut on May 11th.

These Naked Chicken Chips will be served with nacho cheese dipping sauce so it’s Taco Bell’s way of incorporating chicken nuggets with their nachos.

Taco Bell Chief Marketing Officer Marisa Thalberg said “The world wasn’t ready to say goodbye to Naked Chicken, and neither are we.”

Read more about these new Naked Chicken Chips here.