Teen Mom’s Kailyn Lowry Lays Questions to Rest, Tweets Chris Lopez Is Indeed Father

After being poked by a tabloid headline, questioning if Chris Lopez is the baby’s father, Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry confirmed Tuesday morning that the daddy of her third child is indeed Lopez.

Lowry responded with the tweet “Ancestry DNA & yeah he is…stop with the headlines already” after reading the questioning headline.

The Teen Mom 2 star announced in February that she will be expecting her third child. However, the baby daddy’s name remained a mystery with little information given.

“Having another child is something I am so happy about, and I just can’t wait,” she said when responding to her video comments. “My boys are so excited, those who love me are so excited, and I hope that everyone can just be happy for me during this time.”

When Teen Mom 2 premiered in 2011, Lowry was one of the the four moms picked from the previous season of 16 and Pregnant.

Ancestry DNA & yeah he is… stop with the headlines already. https://t.co/tAB1ef6RHu — Kail Lowry (@KailLowry) May 2, 2017

Her first son, Isaac Elliot Rivera, is the child of Jo Rivera while the second, Lincoln Marroquin, was the child of season three’s Javi Marroquin.

With the father’s name finally announced the celebrations can begin. Congratulations Kailyn and Chris!