The Ten Worst Jobs . . . and Radio Disc Jockey Made the List Again

May 2, 2017 6:00 AM By Tony Tecate
Filed Under: on air personality, Radio, radio dj

CareerCast.com released its annual list of the worst jobs in America.  And newspaper reporter is #1 for the fourth year in a row.

DISC JOCKEY also made the list again.  Obviously we take issue with that one.  Last year it was #4, and now it’s #6.  So the good news is we’ve got a better gig than PEST CONTROL WORKERS now.  Here’s the full list . . .

1.  Newspaper reporter.

2.  TV broadcaster.

3.  Logger.

4.  Enlisted military personnel, mostly because of how dangerous it is.

5.  Pest control worker.

6.  Disc jockey . . . I promise you do NOT envy our schedule.  Also, the correct term is “radio personality.”  Thank you.

7.  Ad sales.

8.  Firefighter.

9.  Retail sales.

10.  Taxi driver.

Check out the full article by clicking here.

