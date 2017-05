Tyrese posted a clip from his 2001 film ‘Baby Boy’ to his Instagram and announced to followers that a sequel is in the works.



Sequel to Baby Boy coming soon..... #BabyBoyComingOfAge shout to @johnsingleton A post shared by TYRESE (@tyrese) on Apr 30, 2017 at 8:17pm PDT

Neither Taraji P. Henson, who played Jody’s son’s mother Yvette, nor director John Singleton have confirmed or denied Tyrese’s claim.