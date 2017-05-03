Ashley Graham Poses Nude, Says ‘Cellulite Does Not Define My Worth!’ [PICS]

Model Ashley Graham posed nude and had some strong words for women to embrace their curves…

Dailymail.co.uk posted the pics that Ashley did for V Magazine and she looks amazing!

WARNING! PICS ON THE LINK CONTAIN NUDITY

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE PICS OF ASHLEY

In her interview, Ashley said that she grew up hating her curves and that she was disgusted by them.

Now though, she embraces her curves and says: