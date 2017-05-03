Ashley Graham Poses Nude, Says ‘Cellulite Does Not Define My Worth!’ [PICS]

Model Ashley Graham posed nude and had some strong words for women to embrace their curves…
Dailymail.co.uk posted the pics that Ashley did for V Magazine and she looks amazing!
WARNING! PICS ON THE LINK CONTAIN NUDITY
In her interview, Ashley said that she grew up hating her curves and that she was disgusted by them.
Now though, she embraces her curves and says:
“If women like you and me continue to preach that, then I feel like younger girls are going to grasp it and they’re going to be like: “Who cares!”‘”