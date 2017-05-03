Ashley Graham Poses Nude, Says ‘Cellulite Does Not Define My Worth!’ [PICS]

May 3, 2017 10:45 AM
Filed Under: Ashley Graham, Interview, nude, pics, pictures, V Magazine

Model Ashley Graham posed nude and had some strong words for women to embrace their curves…

Dailymail.co.uk posted the pics that Ashley did for V Magazine and she looks amazing!

WARNING! PICS ON THE LINK CONTAIN NUDITY

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE PICS OF ASHLEY

In her interview, Ashley said that she grew up hating her curves and that she was disgusted by them.

Now though, she embraces her curves and says:

“If women like you and me continue to preach that, then I feel like younger girls are going to grasp it and they’re going to be like: “Who cares!”‘”

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 25: Model Ashley Graham attends the 2017 Time 100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 25, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Ben Gabbe/Getty Images for TIME)

(Photo by Ben Gabbe/Getty Images for TIME)

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live