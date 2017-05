BroadwayWorld is reporting that Britney Spears is in talks to have a musical based on her music hit Broadway!

This would be a natural progression to her already big hit show in Las Vegas.

The musical would not be based on Britney’s life but it would be based on her hit music….kind of like how Mamma Mia’s production is based.

No formal timeline has been announced for the musical as it’s still in the developmental stages.

Read more on this report here.