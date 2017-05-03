Check Out This Unique Unicorn Maternity Shoot

Its safe to say that everyone is falling in love with Unicorns especially after Starbucks released their colorful unicorn Frappuccino. The internet has gone crazy for this sugar loaded drink.

Emma and Spencer are expecting a baby girl, which came as a surprise to this couple considering that they had trouble conceiving. Spencer was one of four boys growing up, so his daughter will be the first girl to be born in three generations.

The couple decided to pursue a unicorn maternity shoot because unicorns are special and rare, just like their soon to be born daughter.

