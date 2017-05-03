Check Out This Unique Unicorn Maternity Shoot

May 3, 2017 10:30 AM
Filed Under: Family, maternity, unicorn, unique

 

Its safe to say that everyone is falling in love with Unicorns especially after Starbucks released their colorful unicorn Frappuccino. The internet has gone crazy for this sugar loaded drink.

“No one else will ever know the strength of my love for you. After all, you're the only one who knows the beat of my heart from the inside.” Amazing Vendors: Furniture / Rentals: @eastlakeevents Planning/Design: @lacedwithgraceinfo Calligraphy/Prints: @thesensibletype Sweets: @winkbyerica Balloons: @bigassballoons Paper Florals: @alaanstudios Floral Crown: @brambleandbee HAMU: @twisted_couture . . . . . . #maternityshoot #maternityphotography #unicorn #unicornpower #cwrightphotography #magical #flashesofdelight #thatsdarling #abeautifullife #houstoncreatives #ighouston #makeyousmilestyle #glam #makeitblissful #pursuepretty #justgoshoot #risingtidesociety #rts #insta180 #livecolorfully #chasingthelight #calledtobecreative #creativepreneur #girlboss #myunicornlife #cwrightmaternity #lovemyjob

A post shared by C. Wright Photography (@cwright.photog) on

Emma and Spencer are expecting a baby girl, which came as a surprise to this couple considering that they had trouble conceiving. Spencer was one of four boys growing up, so his daughter will be the first girl to be born in three generations.

The couple decided to pursue a unicorn maternity shoot because unicorns are special and rare, just like their soon to be born daughter.

To see more photos from the Unicorn Maternity Shoot click HERE 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live