Danielle Bregoli Threatens Walmart Over Slogan

Danielle Bregoli rose to fame after staring on Dr. Phil and coining the slogan, “Cash me outside, how bout dah?’ Well, the 15 year old is now getting her own reality show expected to debut in late 2017. In addition, she received a MTV Video Movie Award nomination in the Trending Category.

Walmart might have to Cash Danielle outside because the franchise released a several pieces of clothing with her slogan on them. The social media star has had her team send Walmart a letter letting them know they have 5 days to remove the shirts before they receive a lawsuit.

The teen also would like to know how much money the company has already made off of the shirts. According to TMZ, she could also be asking for a cut of the money they made off of using her slogan. Click HERE for more info.