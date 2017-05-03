Ex-Porn Star Is Saying Drake Is Her Baby Daddy!

TMZ reports that retired porn star, Sophie Brussaux is claiming to be pregnant with Drake‘s baby.

She claims to have text messages between the two that read:

Drake: I want you to have an abortion. Brussaux: I can’t kill my baby simply to indulge you sorry. Drake: Indulge me? F*** you. Brussaux: What? Drake: You do know what you’re doing you think you’re going to get money.

She and Drake hung out while he was overseas in Amsterdam. She claims to be 3 1/2 months pregnant and is having a girl.

Drake’s rep says, “If it is in fact Drake’s child, which he does not believe, he would do the right thing by the child.”