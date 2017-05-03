Ex-Porn Star Is Saying Drake Is Her Baby Daddy!

May 3, 2017 1:15 PM By Bre
TMZ reports that retired porn star, Sophie Brussaux is claiming to be pregnant with Drake‘s baby.

She claims to have text messages between the two that read:

Drake: I want you to have an abortion.

Brussaux: I can’t kill my baby simply to indulge you sorry.

Drake: Indulge me? F*** you.

Brussaux: What?

Drake: You do know what you’re doing you think you’re going to get money.

She and Drake hung out while he was overseas in Amsterdam. She claims to be 3 1/2 months pregnant and is having a girl.

Drake’s rep says, “If it is in fact Drake’s child, which he does not believe, he would do the right thing by the child.”

 

