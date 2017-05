Rumors are swirling that Josh Gad┬áis set to play The Penguin in ‘The Batman‘ movie, which is the sequel to ‘Batman vs. Superman‘.

The script went through recent rewrites and they reportedly added more villains like Jared Leto‘s Joker and now rumored The Penguin!

Josh Gad also tweeted this:



Is this an official confirmation? He was recently followed by DC upper level guys Jon Berg and Geoff Johns, so could it be true???