20-year-old Zendaya was walking the red carpet and had once heck of a wardrobe malfunction.

The paparazzi caught Zendaya walking the red carpet at the Met Gala and her breast was exposed!

Mediatakeout.com says “Disney actress Zendaya was one of the BEST Dressed at Monday Night’s Met Gala. Well she had a little accident that night, and unfortunately the paparazzi was there to snap the pic.”

WARNING! PIC CONTAINS PARTIAL NUDITY!

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE PICS