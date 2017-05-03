RHOA Star Kim Zolcaik Gives Update on Son After Dog Bite

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolcaik gave us an update following Kash’s “terrifying dog bite”. A few weeks ago, the star posted on Instagram that “the past 14 hours of our lives have been a living nightmare.”
I am so happy to report that Kash is still recovering and so amazingly!! He is the true definition of a pure innocent child ❤ The injuries sustained to his skin are healing up perfectly because of his amazing doctors, nurses, modern medicine, my homeopathic treatments his will and his positive attitude. Kroy, I and his doctors are amazed by his progress. 😍Again he will have no physical problems once he is fully healed and we are confident his mental and emotional state is healing back to its original state as well. He is just truly amazing. I love spending everyday with him 🙊 I could eat him up, (he is still out of school) Thank you again for EVERYONE'S love, support and prayers. They have not gone unnoticed. And I firmly believe they made all the difference. 💋 P.S. the nurse in this pic Danielle walked the halls with me, reassured me and found me a staircase (I avoid elevators) and was so sweet to us! Thank you Danielle (if you are reading this) 😉 GOD is sooo Good!
In an Instagram post Kim wrote, “I am so happy to report that Kash is still recovering and so amazingly!! He is the true definition of a pure innocent child.”
Kim is positive that his emotional state of mind will recover because of, “his amazing doctors, nurses, modern medicine, my homeopathic treatments his will and his positive attitude.”
Click HERE for more info.