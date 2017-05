RHOA Star Kim Zolcaik Gives Update on Son After Dog Bite

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolcaik gave us an update following Kash’s “terrifying dog bite”. A few weeks ago, the star posted on Instagram that “the past 14 hours of our lives have been a living nightmare.”

In an Instagram post Kim wrote, Β β€œI am so happy to report that Kash is still recovering and so amazingly!! He is the true definition of a pure innocent child.”

Kim is positive that his emotional state of mind will recover Β because of, “his amazing doctors, nurses, modern medicine, my homeopathic treatments his will and his positive attitude.”

