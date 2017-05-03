RHOA Star Kim Zolcaik Gives Update on Son After Dog Bite

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolcaik gave us an update following Kash’s “terrifying dog bite”. A few weeks ago, the star posted on Instagram that “the past 14 hours of our lives have been a living nightmare.”

In an Instagram post Kim wrote, “I am so happy to report that Kash is still recovering and so amazingly!! He is the true definition of a pure innocent child.”

Kim is positive that his emotional state of mind will recover because of, “his amazing doctors, nurses, modern medicine, my homeopathic treatments his will and his positive attitude.”

Click HERE for more info.