There’s An Instagram Just For Nude Vacation Pictures (NSFW)

A 31 year old woman in London runs an instagram page that is “dedicated to spreading love through butts.” @CheekyExploits offers a variety of butt shots from people’s vacations. The page has nearly 200 photos that show butts in the sun, snow, and rain.

The creator of this page says that, ““I thought this was such a fun idea and my friends, husband and I already had a small collection of photos similar to this,”

Was really feeling my middle eastern roots yesterday in the sand dunes 🐫 #ashkenazi • P.S – Never underestimate the places on the human body sand will find its way into…. #idontwannatalkaboutit #ethnicallyambiguous A post shared by Maverick McConnell ★ (@maverickm85) on May 2, 2017 at 10:17am PDT

However, she didn’t intend to start a trend of taking butt pics around the world on vacation. Her dream is to get butt pictures of people in a rain forest. To look at a variety of butt pictures click HERE