This guy was on probation for possession of meth and violated the terms when he was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a chicken…

Pittsburgh.cbslocal.com says that Jackson County, Oregon man was arrested after allegedly “unlawfully and for the purpose of arousing and gratifying the sexual desire of a person [touched or contacted] the sex organs of a chicken.”

He’s facing charges for sexual assault of an animal, public indecency and for violating his probation.