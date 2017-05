Grandpa Jo’s Candy Shop announced it will be selling bottled pickled juice soda.

Food & Wine is saying that the internet has mixed reviews on this new soda.

I’ve been hanging out with people that are taking pickle juice with their Jameson shots.

I’m the type of person that takes pickles out of my burgers, sandwiches, etc…

Are you the type to eat the pickles that I take out? Are you a pickle lover? Answer the poll below.