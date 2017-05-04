Bombay Sapphire Gin Recall For Having Too Much Alcohol

May 4, 2017 6:55 PM By Short-E
Filed Under: Bombay Sapphire Gin

The New York Times is reporting that there is a recall in Canada for Bombay Sapphire Gin.

Apparently a batch went out that had too much alcohol in it and it’s getting people too lit!

Bombay is only supposed to have 40% alcohol but this rogue batch had 77% almost double the amount of alcohol in every bottle.

No word yet if any have of these mislabeled bottles have made it into the states but something tells me that Bombay sales are gonna go up for those willing to try. (myself included)

Cue up Snoop Dogg ‘Gin & Juice’ and cheers! Read more on this report here. 

