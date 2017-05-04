Darth Vader Costume Forces Evacuation At Wisconsin High School

May 4, 2017 9:30 AM
Filed Under: Ashwaubenon, Costume, Darth Vader, High School Evacuation, Wisconsin

Darth Vader, one of the most sinister villains in cinema history, came out of retirement for another devastating strike against humanity this morning.

This time, however, it was at a high school in Green Bay, Wisconsin during the nation’s “Star Wars day” annual celebration.

This yearly tradition on May 4, also known by many as “May the fourth be with you,” brings out the best of Star Wars fans as they dress up in their favorite costumes and binge watch all eight films.

One student at Ashwaubenon High School was prepared for the day as he walked onto campus with the villain’s mask and getup. Despite the popularity, one parent found the costume a serious threat and notified police, who forced an evacuation.

Luckily for the teachers they deemed it a safe situation and the all were escorted back to classes.

Bad news for the students: the tests are still on.

Fox 6 News has more on the story.

 

