Get Half Price At Starbucks During Their ‘Frappy Hour’

What’s better than a frappuccino? Getting it half-off. Starbucks is kicking off their “Frappy Hour” tomorrow and frapps will be 50% off…



Starbucks.com reports:

“From May 5 to 14, all Frappuccino® blended beverages are half off from 3–6 p.m. at participating stores. Whatever flavors make you smile: it’s Frappuccino® season.”

We’ll see you in Starbucks drive thru lane! LOL!