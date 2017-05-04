Get Half Price At Starbucks During Their ‘Frappy Hour’

May 4, 2017 11:39 AM By Bre
What’s better than a frappuccino? Getting it half-off. Starbucks is kicking off their “Frappy Hour” tomorrow and frapps will be 50% off…

Starbucks.com reports:

“From May 5 to 14, all Frappuccino® blended beverages are half off from 3–6 p.m. at participating stores. Whatever flavors make you smile: it’s Frappuccino® season.”

We’ll see you in Starbucks drive thru lane! LOL!

