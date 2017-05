The Sun Sentinal is reporting that rapper Kodak Black was sentenced to 364 days in jail today.

Kodak could actually get out in a month if he completes a life skills course.

When Kodak addressed Judge Michael Lynch before he got sentenced he said:

“Depending on the outcome of this, it could be the beginning of my career, or the end of my career.”

Kodak was facing a maximum sentence of eight years for violating his probation.

Read more on this report here.