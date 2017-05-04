What is Star Wars day?

The day celebrates the Star Wars franchise films and have become hugely popular among millions worldwide.

The event was not created by George Lucas or his company Lucasfilm, but is observed by fans around the globe.

“May the Fourth be with you” is said to have first been coined in a newspaper advertisement, on May 4, 1979.

The advert commemorated the day Margaret Thatcher took up office as the UK Prime Minister.

The Walt Disney Company, which bought the rights to Star Wars and Lucasfilm in 2012, now hosts celebrations in its Disneyland and Walt Disney World theme parks.

If you want to celebrate with a group of people, you will need to head to Disneyland.

Take in all the Star Wars experiences that Disneyland has to offer. Conquer Hyperspace Mountain, see younglings testing their lightsaber skills in Behold the Jedi training, visit the interactive exhibit in Star Wars Launch Bay, and catch the new 10-minute film, “Star Wars: Path of the Jedi” in Tomorrowland.

Read more here.