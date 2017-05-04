Real Housewives Star Makes BJ Joke About Her Daughter

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, Kim Zolciak recently tweeted Chrissy Teigen asking who her daughter needs to blow in order to meet John Legend. The Real Housewives star said she was clearly joking in her tweet but people are still offended by it, and several of her followers thought that the joke went too far.

Zolciak told TMZ that

“if you regularly follow her and Chrissy, you would know that’s just their sense of humor.” She added, “If you can’t take a joke feel free to unfollow.”

@Kimzolciak Plz don't blow anyone it's not that good of a show. Jk it's good but I'll get you tix without the oral — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 4, 2017

What do you think? Do you think the joke went too far?