Real Housewives Star Makes BJ Joke About Her Daughter

May 4, 2017 12:20 PM
Filed Under: Joke, Kim Zolciak, Real Housewives of Atlanta

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, Kim Zolciak recently tweeted Chrissy Teigen asking who her daughter needs to blow in order to meet John Legend. The Real Housewives star said she was clearly joking in her tweet but people are still offended by it, and several of her followers thought that the joke went too far.

Zolciak told TMZ that

“if you regularly follow her and Chrissy, you would know that’s just their sense of humor.” She added, “If you can’t take a joke feel free to unfollow.”

What do you think? Do you think the joke went too far?

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live