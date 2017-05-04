Sandwich Shop Advertises Free Food For Liam Neeson…And He Shows Up

Liam Neeson, star of the popular Taken trilogy and Stars Wars Episodes 1 and 2, cashed in on the offer from a Canadian sandwich shop for a free meal, surprising both patrons and workers.

Big Star Sandwich Co. in New Westminster, Canada, put up a sign in front of their shop Tuesday morning after hearing that the movie star would be in the area shooting Hard Powder, a scheduled 2018 action/thriller.

However, the manager didn’t expect to actually see Neeson show up. According to TMZ, he didn’t eat but he did take time to snap a few photos with the workers.

You can see the photos here on their website.