Student Creates Bra That Can Detect Breast Cancer.

Technology and inspiration go hand in hand. This is great news for the entire globe if this product can hold up to it’s claims.

The inventors name is Julian Rios Cantu. Cantu said he was inspired by his mother’s struggles as she repeatedly battled the disease and eventually had both breasts removed.

The bra, which he developed with three friends through his company Higia Technologies, is equipped with around 200 biosensors that map the surface of the breast and monitor its temperature, shape and weight.

He said the device was conceived primarily for women with genetic predisposition to the disease.

