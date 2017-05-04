This New Titanic Theory Will Make You Question Everything

There’s a new theory going around about Titanic and it’s going to make you rethink everything you know about the film.

So the theory is that Jack’s character isn’t real, and that he’s just a figment of Rose’s imagination.

It’s thought that because Rose was so distraught about her impending marriage to her fiancé Cal, she made up Jack in her mind to help her cope.

Think about it, when does Rose first meet Jack … when she’s thinking about taking her own life. Coincidence? I think not.

The theory’s main point is that in the film one of the researchers in the present day say’s that there is no record of a Jack Dawson on the ship, which makes sense if Jack isn’t a real person.

Although this theory does make me feel better about the fact that Jack doesn’t end up on the raft in the end, there are a few holes in this theory.

The main one being that Jack won his ticket aboard the ship in a card game the night before the ship set sail, which would explain why there was no record of him being a passenger.

Maybe it’s time to re-watch the film to settle this! Let us know what you think!