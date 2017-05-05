10 Facts About Cinco De Mayo.

Cinco de Mayo is a much anticipated celebration on the 5th of May. Each year, millions of people flock to Latin themed parties to partake in the festivities. The sad reality is, most people don’t know what they’re celebrating. They simply go to indulge in the refreshments.

1. The celebration of Cinco de Mayo is a Mexican national holiday which celebrates the triumphant victory of the Mexicans over the French in 1862 at the Battle of Puebla.

2. Mexican Independence Day is not celebrated on the 5th of May but on September 16th.

3. The Battle of Puebla was a major victory for the Mexican people as only 4,000 Mexican soldiers battled and defeated 6,500 French soldiers. The entire war took 6 more years to finish, but the victory at Puebla was a huge win for the Mexican people.

4. The biggest Cinco de Mayo celebration is held in…yep…you guessed it, Puebla, Mexico.

5. Wearing Western costumes is part of the celebration in Puebla.

6. Typical Cinco de Mayo celebrations include dancing, mariachi bands, Mexican food and drink, festivals and parades, much like any holiday.

7. The first Cinco de Mayo celebration took place in southern California in 1863.

8. Los Angeles has the largest Cinco de Mayo celebration in the world called Fiesta Broadway, with over half a million people attending this massive street party. (I would not want clean up on this one.)

9. Chandler, Arizona celebrates the traditional way, but then throws a twist, they have Chiuhuahua races which is much like horse races, except on a much smaller scale.

10. Cinco de Mayo is also celebrated in the Carribbean, Australia, and Canada, as well as in Latin countries, and of course, The United States.

Happy Cinco de Mayo!