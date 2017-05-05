10 Year Old Ask Stepdad To Adopt Him In Heartfelt Video [WATCH]

May 5, 2017 2:57 PM
Brandon immediately started crying and hugged his son. He then opened a gift box from Kalani and revealed a blank application for the adoption request. Kalani got the help of his mother to make this work. Two months before hand he asked to have his father’s last name, and his mother Porsche told him she would make it happen. However, the two couldn’t wait until father’s day to ask.

 Brandon says he earned this because, “Most parents automatically get their child’s love. I had to grind for this, I had to show him I’m not going anywhere. So since I have had to work hard for his love I don’t take it for granted. So it was a honor and one of the greatest moments of my life.” Brandon teaches Kalani to be the best man he can be. Brandon takes him on trips all the time to help the less fortunate to show him the harsh realities of being poor.
Porsche and Brandon are expecting their child to be born in mid July.

Yearly Tradition… Dodger Game

