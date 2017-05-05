AAA Offers Free Cinco De Mayo Rides Home in Northern California

Are you going out for Cinco De Mayo without Designated Driver? Well you’re in luck, AAA is offering free Tipsy Tow rides for Cinco De Mayo in Northern California.

AAA will give anyone a tow today from 6pm tonight, until 6 am on Saturday. These tows are primarily for those who are above the influence and needs a safe ride home. The service only gives a one way ride from the vehicle to the drivers home. All you have to do is call 1-800-AAA-HELP and ask for Tipsy Tow. You also have to be capable to ride in a tow truck. Tipsy Tow however, doesn’t take reservations and will act on a first come, first serve basis.

