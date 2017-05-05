American Idol To Return In 2018 With Ryan Seacrest [DETAILS]

May 5, 2017 9:10 AM
Filed Under: ABC, American Idol, BREAKING NEWS, Reality, Ryan Seacrest, TMZ, TV

American Idol is expected to return to television in March 2018 with Ryan Seacrest as possibly being the host. ABC is looking to pick up the historic show that’s responsible for some big artist like Jennifer Hudson, Kelly Clarkson, Fantasia, and Jordan Sparks.

PASADENA, CA - JANUARY 17: (L-R) Host Ryan Seacrest, judges musician Harry Connick, Jr., singer Jennifer Lopez and musician Keith Urban of American Idol pose at the Fox Winter TCA All-Star Party at the Langham Huntington Hotel on January 17, 2015 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

One thing getting in the way of Ryan hosting the show is the location. ABC was hoping to shoot the TV show in Los Angeles; however Seacrest needs the show to be shot in New York. According to TMZ , “ABC wants the show on Monday nights opposite The Voice which would make this plan impossible for Seacrest.”

