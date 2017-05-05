Arrest Warrant Issued For Officer Who Killed Jordan Edwards[Breaking News]

Last week in Dallas, Texas an officer shot at a car filled with a group of teenage boys who were leaving a party. The officer was charged with murder today and a warrant is out for him!

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Department announced the warrant for the arrest of Roy Oliver, as he has yet to be taken into custody.

Last week, Roy Oliver responded to a call about underaged drinking at a house party out in the suburbs of Dallas Texas. When he saw the car leaving, he immediately began to shoot at the vehicle, and ultimately killed Jordan Edwards. Edwards, was a high school student who had good grades and stayed involved on campus.

This arrest warrant comes in the day before the private funeral of Jordan Edwards that will take place at Mesquite Friendship Baptist Church in Texas tomorrow at 11 am.

Stay tuned for more details!