Chris Brown Served With Restraining Order On His Birthday

Chris Brown recently kicked off his successful Party Tour. Last night at his birthday celebration with his friends, he was served with a restraining order from his ex- girlfriend Karrueche. The reason why she decided to get a restraining order was because of his multiple death threats.

Chris was leaving Grooves nightclub in Houston when a process server, served him with the legal docs. To say the least, he was very pissed.

Karrueche claims that he has resorted to physical violence by punching her in the stomach and throwing her down flights of stairs. Later this month, the two will face off in court where a judge will decide if Chris Brown will return to jail or not.