Chrissy Teigen Reveals What She Got Plastic Surgery On

May 5, 2017 3:44 PM
Filed Under: Chrissy Teigen, fake body, lipo, Plastic Surgery
Chrissy Teigen took a brave step in telling the world what she got plastic surgery done on. She revealed that she’s had plastic surgery done just about everywhere except for her cheeks. The weirdest thing she did was get fat sucked out of her armpits.
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Chrissy Teigen and John Legend attend "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala After Party at the Standard Hotel on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

In her interview, with Becca Cosmetics, she points to her forehead, nose, and lips and says “Fake, Fake, Fake”

 

 

“I had an armpit sucked out, which was one of the best things. It’s a big secret, but I don’t care. It was nine years ago or so. And I had two inches to my armpit. Now it’s back though, so now I’ve gotta pay for [liposuction] again. It was so easy. It made me feel better in dresses; I felt more confident. It was the dumbest, stupidest thing I’ve ever done. The dumbest, but I like it, whatever. I have no regrets, honestly.”

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live