Chrissy Teigen Reveals What She Got Plastic Surgery On

Chrissy Teigen took a brave step in telling the world what she got plastic surgery done on. She revealed that she’s had plastic surgery done just about everywhere except for her cheeks. The weirdest thing she did was get fat sucked out of her armpits.

In her interview, with Becca Cosmetics, she points to her forehead, nose, and lips and says “Fake, Fake, Fake”

“I had an armpit sucked out, which was one of the best things. It’s a big secret, but I don’t care. It was nine years ago or so. And I had two inches to my armpit. Now it’s back though, so now I’ve gotta pay for [liposuction] again. It was so easy. It made me feel better in dresses; I felt more confident. It was the dumbest, stupidest thing I’ve ever done. The dumbest, but I like it, whatever. I have no regrets, honestly.”