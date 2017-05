Now, your caffeine can be in the bagel. Einstein Bros. Bagels has introduced the Espresso Buzz Bagel, which is infused with about 32 milligrams of caffeine (about one-third of an eight-ounce cup of coffee.)

(Photo: Einstein Bros. Bagels)

There are two other new flavors, the Cherry Chia bagel and the Savory Parm bagel. For now, the bagels are only available for a limited time!