Court Releases Aaron Hernandez’s Suicide Note To Fiancee ‘You’re Rich’

Aaron Hernandez’s suicide letter that he wrote to his fiancee Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez was released by the court today.

In the letter he told her:

“I told you what was coming indirectly! I love you so much and know you are an angel … Tell my story fully but never think anything besides how much I love you…

“This was the Supreme’s, the Almighty’s plan, not mine! I love you”.

He then closed off the letter all in caps with the words ‘YOU’RE RICH’.

He also named two people and asked his fiancee to take care of them cuz “Those Are My Boys” but the court redacted their names to hide their identity.

Read more on this report here.