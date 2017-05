By Hayden Wright

Stormzy has been riding high on the success of his “Shape of You” remix for Ed Sheeran. The grime artist played a London show last night and his friend and collaborator Sheeran crashed the stage.

Related: Ed Sheeran Goes Drinking with Saoirse Ronan in ‘Galway Girl’ Video

They performed “Shape of You” and sent fans in the audience wild.

See fan-filmed clips from the night here:

Ed Sheehan x Stormzy shut it down A post shared by Ade Fadairo (@adegram1) on May 4, 2017 at 10:19pm PDT

Ed fez participação no show do Stormzy hoje! E a Rita Ora assistiu! Esses vídeos foram postados por ela no snapgram #edsheeran #stormzy #ritaora #shapeofyou #divide A post shared by Ed Sheeran Brasil ÷ (@siteedsheeranbr) on May 4, 2017 at 5:37pm PDT