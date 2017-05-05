Jay Z Working on a New Album?

By Hayden Wright

Swizz Beatz and Jay Z are famous friends with plenty of reasons to hang out—they work in the same industry, their wives are friends and both love New York City. According to a recent Instagram post from Swizz, they may be collaborating again professionally. In the image, they appear to be leaving the studio and Beatz’ caption leaves little to the imagination.

“They don’t even know what’s about to happen 😂😂😂🙏🏽 Album ModeZone⚡️.”

Swizz could be helping Jay with a solo album or they could be cooking up a joint effort. Whatever the truth is, we’ll know in good time.

Check out hte post below.