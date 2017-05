Kim says that her and Kanye have designed almost everything their kids wear. It is now time to take their creative line to the masses.

Check out the official website by clicking here.┬áKim mentioned there is a password to get an early peak. She said use the word “Calabasas”.

Our kids line https://t.co/BlGB6KQnnV drops tomorrow at 12 noon PST. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 4, 2017