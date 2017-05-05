Nene Leakes Offered $2.5 Million To Return To RHOA [DETAILS]

After a very chaotic reunion, Bravo is looking to re-hire actress Nene Leakes for Season 10 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. When the return of Nene was first just a rumor, she announced that if she returned she would have to be getting paid more money than co-star Kim Zolciak. However, it is rumored that in order to pay that hefty salary, Bravo has let go of Phaedra Parks. If this is true, Phaedra Parks will no longer be recieving her $1.5 million from Bravo.

Nene has yet to announce if she’s accepted her offer to return to The Real Housewives of Atlanta, however she has said that she interested in being on the upcoming season because Bravo promises that it will be epic.

Bravo doesn’t have plans to bring Phaedra back because she was put on blast for spreading lies about Kandi and Todd trying to drug Porsha, and even implied that Kandi is a lesbian. To make it worse, Andy Cohen doesn’t even want Phaedra to return to the show.

As of now, we’ll have to wait until late October for Bravo to announce the season 10 cast!