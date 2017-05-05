President Trump Not Allowed on Ellen DeGeneres Show

May 5, 2017 10:20 AM
Ellen DeGeneres is a star of primetime television. Her show has been one of the highest rated talk shows for many years now. She’s interviewed Justin Bieber, Nicki Minaj, and Miley Cyrus just to name a few.

Ellen did an interview on The Today Show where she said that President Donald Trump is not allowed on her show because “he’s against everything I stand for”

 

Ellen also took to Twitter to announce that she is bringing her own television show to YouTube that will show her meeting with some of her favorite guest. Her YouTube is already very popular, with over 7 billion views collectively.

 

