Read About This Cure For Eczema

Scientist have revealed that they have found the triggers of eczema. For adults, 1 out of every ten people are affected by this skin disease that causes dry, itchy, and red skin.

A professor at Newcastle University says, “We have shown for the first time that loss of the filaggrin protein alone is sufficient to alter key proteins and pathways involved in triggering eczema.”

The people who worked to find this new information created a model of human skin that lacked filaggrin. Because of this, they found that without flaggrin skin becomes inflamed, damaged, and lacks cell structure.

These new findings will now allow doctors to create drugs that will target the flaggrim instead of drugs that help patients cope with the symptoms of eczema. Click HERE for more information.