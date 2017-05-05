Would You Wear Red Lobster’s New Cheddar Bay Biscuit Lip Balm?

We ALL love the cheddar bay biscuits at Red Lobster but would you want a lip balm that taste like them? They just came out with one…

CollegeCandy.com says that to celebrate their 25-year anniversary, Red Lobster is releasing the cheddar bay biscuit flavored balm for a limited time!

The article says that if you want one of these lip balms that you can sign up for Red Lobster’s “Fresh Catch Club email by 5:00 P.M. ET on Monday, May 8. The restaurant will pick 250 lucky winners at random.”