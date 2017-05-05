Would You Wear Red Lobster’s New Cheddar Bay Biscuit Lip Balm?

We ALL love the cheddar bay biscuits at Red Lobster but would you want a lip balm that taste like them? They just came out with one…
CollegeCandy.com says that to celebrate their 25-year anniversary, Red Lobster is releasing the cheddar bay biscuit flavored balm for a limited time!
Red Lobster is coming out with Biscuit-flavored lip balm.. That’s right Cheddar Bay Biscuit flavored… Thanks to Beyonce who put them on the map, when she dropped formation…. Now the restaurant chain is dabbling in the world of beauty! Link in bio for more! #redlobster #beyoncé #formation #cheddarbaybiscuits
The article says that if you want one of these lip balms that you can sign up for Red Lobster’s “Fresh Catch Club email by 5:00 P.M. ET on Monday, May 8. The restaurant will pick 250 lucky winners at random.”