The Rolling Loud Music Festival takes place in Miami and it looks like Birdman & Lil Wayne had a meeting there.

Birdman took to Instagram and posted pictures of a smiling Weezy and Birdman’s two kids Bria & Bryan Jr.

No word yet on if the millions that are owed to Lil Wayne were talked about but it definitely appears that they’re a happy family again.