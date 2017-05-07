Nicki Minaj Pays Out In the DMs

We all know Nicki Minaj is caked up –in more ways than one- but she just put that batter where it matters.

As TMZ reports, last night a fan tweeted Nicki and mentioned she should help her pay her student loans.

Nicki replied, “Show me straight A’s that I can verify w/ur school and I’ll pay it. Who wants to join THAT contest?!?! Dead serious. Shld I set it up?”

And she did.

She asked for bank info to be sent to her DM- which is most people would be suspicious of- and some that did so got what they asked for. Nicki paid a few notes so far and says she might do it again in the coming months.

