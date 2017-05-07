Nicki Minaj Pays Out In the DMs

May 7, 2017 12:15 PM By DJ Squintz
Filed Under: Cake, DM, Education., Money, Nicki Minaj, Student Loans, TMZ, Twitter

0507 nick minaj pays college payments sub asset twitter 2 Nicki Minaj Pays Out In the DMs

We all know Nicki Minaj is caked up –in more ways than one- but she just put that batter where it matters.

As TMZ reports, last night a fan tweeted Nicki and mentioned she should help her pay her student loans.

Nicki replied, “Show me straight A’s that I can verify w/ur school and I’ll pay it. Who wants to join THAT contest?!?! Dead serious. Shld I set it up?”

And she did.

She asked for bank info to be sent to her DM- which is most people would be suspicious of- and some that did so got what they asked for. Nicki paid a few notes so far and says she might do it again in the coming months.

Get the full story right here.

 

More from DJ Squintz
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live