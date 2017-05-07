The Big Prize Minute!

May 7, 2017 6:00 AM

A new week means new prizes!   This week listen to The Tony Tecate Show to win the following during The Big Prize Minute!

A pair of tickets to 102.5 Music Festival!  Info here!

1025 mf17 poster 11x17 01 The Big Prize Minute!

A pair of tickets to see David Blaine live right here in SAC!   June 4th at the Sacramento Community Center! Ticket info here!

davidblaine sac 4x4 bleed The Big Prize Minute!

 

A Monster Product, 24K floating (perfect for summer) Bluetooth Wireless Speaker and Speakerphone!

 

Loyal Roots who is now the 102.5 Street Team sponsor is giving you one of his awesome T’s!  With the Warriors doing their thing in the play offs, this Dubs T will for sure stand out! Click here and get 10% off at check out use the code word KSFM!

Round Table Pizza is giving you a free large MAGNIFICO pizza!

