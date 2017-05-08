Fake Couple Claiming To Be Adele’s Manager Caught In Kendrick Lamar Scam

This past weekend Kendrick Lamar headlined the Rolling Loud Music Festival, where a couple tried to get tickets for free by claiming to be Adele’s manager.

Justin Jackson, sent an email to a rep for Kendrick Lamar, which claimed he was Adele’s Manager and needed three tickets to The Rolling Loud Music Festival.

INDIO, CA - APRIL 23: Kendrick Lamar performs on the Coachella Stage during day 3 (Weekend 2) of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 23, 2017 in Indio, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Coachella)

Kendrick Lamar’s rep says that it was weird, and decided to contact Adele’s real manager. He soon discovered that Adele’s manager never reached out to him for tickets. Justin Jackson and Angel Lill were arrested when they arrived at the festival.

Apparently, Justin Jackson tried to steal over $2 million in jewlrey from Madonna. Click HERE for more information.

 

 

