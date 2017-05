LIL UZI VERT JUMPING INTO THE CROWD AT ROLLING LOUD 🔥® pic.twitter.com/1wfnG6dQfp — 🙄 (@uzivert) May 8, 2017

There is no denying that Lil Uzi Vert’s live shows are CRAZY!

Look at the video above of Uzi jumping off a really high ledge at the Rolling Loud music festival in Miami last night.

Uzi has been known to stage dive but we’re thankful he can live to tell about it off this high ledge to perform at our 1025 Music Festival on May 20th.

