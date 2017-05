One of Lil Wayne’s fans decided to jump on the stage in the middle of his performance, and all of his bodyguards attacked the random guy.

This past weekend Lil Wayne performed live at the Rolling Loud Music Fest in Miami. As this random guy jumped onto the stage, Wayne’s bodyguards ran to get him off the stage.

In effort to get him off stage, 6 men tackled the fan and removed him off of stage.

Lil Wayne proceeded the concert and acted as if nothing happened.