Nicki Minaj FaceTimes Young Cancer Patient

This past weekend, Nicki Minaj gave thousands away to students who needed money to pay their tuition or student loans off. Aside from this, she made the time to FaceTime a 15 year old cancer patient, Jacob Fields.

Jacob’s mother Amanda has been trying to get Jacob to meet Nicki Minaj forever, but she wanted Nicki to be in attendance at his 16th Birthday Party.

THIS IS SO SAD!!

DEVASTATING!

We have to help this barb and spread this message. I hope this message gets to Nicki @NICKIMINAJ! PLEASE READ! pic.twitter.com/f9dplreGcv — Nicki Minaj Support (@TeamNMsupport) April 24, 2017

Fans were able to get enough retweets and shares that the mothers plea finally reached Nicki Minaj. The rap star tweeted, “I’d need his parents info. I’ll def reach out” Nicki kept her promise, and she FaceTimed Jacob while in the hospital. His mother took to twitter to say, “Nicki Minaj I will forever be grateful to you! You have made Jacob’s day, and year”