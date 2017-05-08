Nicki Minaj FaceTimes Young Cancer Patient

This past weekend, Nicki Minaj gave thousands away to students who needed money to pay their tuition or student loans off. Aside from this, she made the time to FaceTime a 15 year old cancer patient, Jacob Fields.
Jacob’s mother Amanda has been trying to get Jacob to meet Nicki Minaj forever, but she wanted Nicki to be in attendance at his 16th Birthday Party.
Fans were able to get enough retweets and shares that the mothers plea finally reached Nicki Minaj. The rap star tweeted, “I’d need his parents info. I’ll def reach out” Nicki kept her promise, and she FaceTimed Jacob while in the hospital. His mother took to twitter to say, “Nicki Minaj I will forever be grateful to you! You have made Jacob’s day, and year”
TSR STAFF: Kyle Anfernee @Kyle.Anfernee Say what you want about Nicki Minaj but she definitely goes hard for her fans. Aside from helping pay off a couple of their student loans over the weekend, Minaj also took time out of her day to FaceTime a fan, Jacob Fields, who's currently battling stage 4 Osteosarcoma. _______________________________ The boy's mom, Amanda Fields, reached out to Nicki on her Facebook page and said, "Nicki this is my last plea, my 15-year-old son is your biggest fan! He is currently battling Stage 4 Osteosarcoma and next week is his 16th birthday and end of chemo celebration. I want it to be over the top for him as he has been through so much. I would love for him to meet you, it would be the best. Which is what he deserves for sure. Come on Nicki!" ____________________________________________________ The Barbz, Minaj's fan's, were able to spread the message enough that it ended up reaching Nicki herself. _______________________________________________ She tweeted, "I'd need his parent's contact info. I'll def reach out" _______________________________ Not only did Minaj stay true to her word, she gave him a gift he'll never forget. _______________________________ "Nicki Minaj I will forever be grateful to you!" Amanda tweeted. "You have made Jacob's day, year and–Read More At TheShadeRoom.com