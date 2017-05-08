Oscar Mayer Surprises Couple With Lift To Prom In Wienermobile

Who says hot dogs can’t lead to happiness?

Abby Hensley of Priceville High School in Alabama certainly knew the key to Marc McLendon’s heart when she asked him to prom while wearing a hot dog suit and holding up a sign that read “Don’t be a Meanie, go to prom with this Weenie!”

After Marc agreed, Abby tweeted out pictures of the “promposal” and dared him to wear the hot dog suit to prom if the pictures were re-tweeted over 300 times.

It came as a shock to them when Oscar Mayer caught wind of this news and decided to up the ante by offering to drive them to the prom in their famous traveling Wienermobile!

AL has pictures of the event

…and, yes, Marc did wear the hot dog suit to prom.