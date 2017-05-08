Phaedra Parks Fired From RHOA For Spreading Rape Rumors [DETAILS]

May 8, 2017 12:24 PM
Filed Under: Kandi, Porsha, rape. Phaedra, RHOA

The past season of RHOA has been hectic to say the very least. Phaedra and Kandi were constantly at war; meanwhile old friends like Phaedra and Kenya tried to become friends again. The season made a drastic change when rumors of Kandi and Todd Tucker being rapist. Phaedra accused the married couple of giving co-star, Porsha drugs so they could rape her. Kandi has been very vocal about the lies that were spread about her, and even cried hysterically during the reunion when the topic was brought back up.

ATLANTA, GA - APRIL 28: "Real Housewives of Atlanta" cast member Kandi Burress takes a selfie with her husband, Todd Tucker, during Game Six of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals between the Atlanta Hawks and the Washington Wizards at Philips Arena on April 28, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mike Zarrilli/Getty Images)

(Photo by Mike Zarrilli/Getty Images)

 

Apparently, Bravo felt like Phaedra’s allegations were so out of line, they simply couldn’t continue working with her. Plus, she’d also become an embarrassment to to the network for constantly discrediting her marriage status to Apollo Nida … to whom she’s still technically married.”

Due to her being fired, the show is looking to bring back Nene Leakes to bring the shade and drama to season 10 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

